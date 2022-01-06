Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

