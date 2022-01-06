Contrasting Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) & Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Seres Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$29.54 million ($1.80) -1.98 Seres Therapeutics $33.22 million 22.59 -$89.13 million ($0.38) -21.50

Spruce Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -30.70% -27.84% Seres Therapeutics -21.79% -22.73% -10.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spruce Biosciences and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Seres Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 197.75%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 135.01%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Seres Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). It offers tildacerfont, which is in Phase II clinical trial for children with classic CAH; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome. In addition, it is involved in developing CAHmelia-203 which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for adult patients with classic CAH with poor disease control; and CAHmelia-204, which is in second Phase 2b clinical trial in adult patients with classic CAH with good disease control. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

