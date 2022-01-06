HC Wainwright Cuts Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $6.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.60. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

