HC Wainwright Cuts Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $6.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.60. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
