Financial Comparison: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) & ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 430.52%. Neovasc has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 660.87%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Neovasc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 19.24 -$12.33 million ($3.78) -0.46 Neovasc $1.96 million 15.87 -$28.69 million ($0.46) -1.00

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences N/A -55.40% -35.31% Neovasc -979.15% -40.59% -30.28%

Risk & Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.