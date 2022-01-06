American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00.

ACC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of ACC opened at $55.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

