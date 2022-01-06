Mizuho Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $56.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

