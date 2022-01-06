Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
LW stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 53.71%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.
Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
