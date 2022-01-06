Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.