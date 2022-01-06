Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 111,130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 33,372.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 48,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.51.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

