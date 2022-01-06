NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NURO stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.87. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

