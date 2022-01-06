Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $197.97 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

