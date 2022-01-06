Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $74.00. The stock traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $32.07. 124,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,674,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.
In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
