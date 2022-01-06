Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 4.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday after CLSA lowered their price target on the stock from $11.80 to $10.00. The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.99. 51,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,647,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

