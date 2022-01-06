Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.65. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $90.15 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 168.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

