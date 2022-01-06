Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $52.46

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. 46,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,755. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

