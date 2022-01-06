$1.03 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.05. 10,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,177. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.