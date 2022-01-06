Summit Financial LLC Acquires 53,246 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 1,786,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,527,453. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

