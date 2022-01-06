Summit Financial LLC Buys 33,313 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.97. 284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,347. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32.

