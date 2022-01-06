Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

