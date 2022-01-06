IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 68.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 60,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

