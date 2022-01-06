RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $750.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $716.40.

RH opened at $505.92 on Wednesday. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $593.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.25.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

