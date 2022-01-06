Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 25,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OSH stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

