Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. Redfin has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $101,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,314 shares of company stock worth $6,841,546. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

