NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners is gaining from the acquisition of domestic clean energy assets and focus on organic projects, which in turn will assist it to further expand domestic operations. The firm has stakes in eight natural gas pipelines, which are likely to gain from an increase in natural gas production. To enhance financial flexibility, NextEra Energy Partners completed a few financings agreement to secure funds for acquisition. The firm has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. However, units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Its dependence on a limited group of customers for major revenues is a headwind. Also, dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are woes.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.11.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

