Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 867,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

