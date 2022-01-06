Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $786.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.00 million. TEGNA reported sales of $937.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after buying an additional 230,916 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 9,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.