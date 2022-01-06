Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.