Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYXS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81). As a group, equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

