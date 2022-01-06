Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 313,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after buying an additional 274,066 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.