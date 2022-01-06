Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 7,152 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 261,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,316,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.