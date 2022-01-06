Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Curis by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 17,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,365. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Curis has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $473.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.78.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

