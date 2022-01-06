Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. 71,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

