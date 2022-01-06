Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 5.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 5,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,974. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.