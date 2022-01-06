Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:MEIYF opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Mercialys has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercialys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

