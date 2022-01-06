Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the November 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTLC opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

