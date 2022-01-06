Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 19.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Livermore Investments Group stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.31. Livermore Investments Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £91.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36.
About Livermore Investments Group
