Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 19.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Livermore Investments Group stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.31. Livermore Investments Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £91.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (ÂCLOsÂ). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

