Arjuna Capital Buys 350 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

