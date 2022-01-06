Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.6% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $401.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,652. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.94. The stock has a market cap of $253.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

