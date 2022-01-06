Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,023 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.