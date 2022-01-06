Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 17,748 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $203,472.84.

NYSE ANET opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,147,000 after buying an additional 257,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

