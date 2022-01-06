Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, the company remains committed to investor friendly moves by the way of dividend payout and stock buybacks. However, Canadian Natural is set to face debt maturities each year out till 2027. Further, the C$3.25-billion term loan to fund the Devon Energy asset buy has worsened the company’s debt-to-capital ratio and led to higher interest outgo. The interplay of these factors account for the cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.34.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

