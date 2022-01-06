Ryan M. Scott Sells 4,921 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ETSY stock opened at $188.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.85.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.