OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 28,188 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $8,978,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.