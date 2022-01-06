OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 28,188 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $8,978,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

