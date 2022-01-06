XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,600 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in XPEL by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in XPEL by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

