EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

