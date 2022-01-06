Versant Venture Capital Vii, L Sells 600,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.14.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 185,043 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $17,452,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

