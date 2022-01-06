NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian raised shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.90.

NFI stock opened at C$19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$18.41 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.73.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,319.55%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,999,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,433,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,681,657.32. Insiders purchased 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296 in the last ninety days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

