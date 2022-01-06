Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$59.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$60.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOS. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.88. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$36.46 and a 12-month high of C$67.33.

In related news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total value of C$948,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 937 shares in the company, valued at C$59,968. Also, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

