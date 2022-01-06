Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.89.

Finning International stock opened at C$31.74 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$26.56 and a 52-week high of C$40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

