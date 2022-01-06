Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 4.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $20.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,649. The company has a market capitalization of $254.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $630.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

