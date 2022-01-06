Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Up 34.6% in December

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CLEV opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the concrete leveling systems sales. It operates through the following segments: Concrete Leveling and Gaming and Hospitality. The Concrete Leveling segment will fabricate and market a concrete leveling service unit utilized in the concrete leveling industry.

